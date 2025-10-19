Happy Diwali 2025: How To Download Stickers On WhatsApp? Try These 10 AI Prompts To Wish Your Friends And Family With Customize Short Video

Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, bringing joy, sweets, and festive cheer to homes across India. As the celebrations begin, many people love sharing warm greetings on WhatsApp before the evening rituals and while lighting up their homes. Stickers have become a fun and easy way to send Diwali wishes without typing long messages.

Now, you can use the built-in Diwali sticker pack, as WhatsApp is spreading festive cheer among its Indian users this season. Meta’s instant messaging platform has released a new animated sticker pack specifically for Diwali celebrations.

This year, make your WhatsApp chats and status updates glow with colorful Happy Diwali stickers that capture the beauty of diyas, rangolis, and fireworks. Whether you’re greeting family or friends, these vibrant visuals will add a festive touch to every conversation. You can also try using simple AI prompts to create personalized Diwali wishes that feel heartfelt and unique. In this article, we’ll guide you through easy steps to download the best stickers and share five ready-to-use prompts to help you spread light, love, and festive joy.

How To Download Happy Diwali Stickers For WhatsApp?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your device and go to the chat where you want to send a sticker.

Step 2: Tap the emoji icon in the text box, then choose the sticker icon at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap the plus (+) button to open the sticker store.

Step 4: Search for "Happy Diwali" stickers and download the packs you like.

Step 5: Return to the chat, pick a sticker from the downloaded pack, and tap send.

10 AI Prompts For Quick Diwali Video Wishes

Prompt 1: Create a 20-second animated video of a glowing diya lighting up a traditional Indian rangoli at dusk, with sparkling fireworks in the background. Overlay warm text: "Happy Diwali! May prosperity fill your home." Add soft sitar music and end with a family hugging under fairy lights.

Prompt 2: Generate a short clip showing a diverse Indian family lighting lamps together in a vibrant home, transitioning to colorful sweets and gifts. Include upbeat Bollywood-style music and text wishes: "Wishing you joy, health, and endless sweets this Diwali!

Prompt 3: Produce a 15-second video of Lakshmi Puja rituals with golden coins raining down on a mandir setup, followed by laughter and dance. Use festive henna patterns as borders, with voiceover: "Deepavali blessings for wealth and happiness."

Prompt 4: Animate a quick scene of kids bursting eco-friendly crackers under a starry night sky, with diyas floating on a river. Add twinkling effects and text: "Celebrate Diwali safely and brightly—Happy Festival of Lights!"

Prompt 5: Design a 25-second video blending modern city lights with traditional lamps in Mumbai streets, showing people exchanging sweets. Incorporate rhythmic dhol beats and a message: "From bustling bazaars to your heart, Diwali greetings!"

Prompt 6: Create a heartfelt clip of a virtual Diwali card unfolding: fireworks burst to reveal family portraits and rangoli art. Soft flute music plays, ending with: "Even miles apart, our Diwali wishes unite us."

Prompt 7: Generate a fun 20-second reel of animated sweets like laddoos and jalebis dancing around a lit diya, with confetti. Upbeat fusion music and text: "Sweeten your Diwali with love and laughter—Shubh Deepavali!"

Prompt 8: Produce a serene video of a woman drawing a kolam at dawn, as the sun rises with blooming lotuses and lights. Gentle bhajan in the background, with overlay: "May Diwali bring peace and new beginnings to your life."

Prompt 9: Animate a 15-second clip of global Indians celebrating Diwali—from Delhi homes to New York parties—with shared video calls and lamps. Energetic music and text: "Diwali knows no borders—Wishing you global joy!"

Prompt 10: Create a motivational short: A dark room brightens with countless diyas symbolizing hope, transitioning to success icons like growing lotuses. Inspirational voiceover: "Ignite your dreams this Diwali—Happy New Year ahead!"