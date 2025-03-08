Advertisement
Happy International Women’s Day 2025: How To Create And Share Stories On Instagram And Facebook?

Happy International Women’s Day 2025: This day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognize women's achievements across various fields and promote gender equality worldwide.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2025, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy International Women’s Day 2025: How To Create And Share Stories On Instagram And Facebook? Image Credit: Freepik

Happy International Women’s Day 2025: March 8 is a day to celebrate the incredible women who inspire, uplift, and drive change. This Day is more than just a celebration—it’s a moment to recognize and appreciate the achievements of women across all fields. This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”, highlights the importance of fairness and inclusion for everyone. 

 

Take a moment today to honour the women in your life. Share your appreciation with heartfelt messages, fun WhatsApp stickers, or expressive GIFs. Not sure how? We’ve got you covered! Here's a simple guide to help you download and send them effortlessly on Meta-owned platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

How To Download And Send Women’s Day Stickers On WhatsApp 

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select a chat.

Step 2: Tap the emoji icon and go to the sticker section.

Step 3: Click on "Get More Stickers" to explore new options.

Step 4: Search for "Women’s Day Stickers" in the app store and download your favorite pack.

Step 5: Start sharing! Select a sticker and send it to your loved ones to celebrate Women's Day. 

How To Send Women’s Day GIFs On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to a chat.

Step 2: Tap the emoji icon and select the GIF option.

Step 3: Type "Women’s Day" or "Happy Women's Day" in the search bar.

Step 4: Browse and select a GIF from the available options.

Step 5: Tap to send and share the Women's Day joy instantly! 

How To Send Women's Day Wishes On WhatsApp  

Step 1: Look for Women’s Day quotes and images on Google.

Step 2: Download your favourite images directly from search results.

Step 3: Find Women’s Day-themed images on third-party apps from the Play Store or App Store. 

Step 4: Open a chat and send the downloaded image with a heartfelt message. 

How To Create And Share Women’s Day Stories On Instagram And Facebook

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap "Your Story."

Step 2: Capture or select a Women’s Day-themed image or video.

Step 3: Enhance it with GIFs, stickers, and effects. Use the search bar to find Women’s Day elements.

Step 4: Add a caption or greeting and customize the font and colour.

Step 5: Tap "Share to Story." If linked, it will also appear on Facebook. Otherwise, upload it manually to Facebook Stories. 

