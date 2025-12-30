Happy New Year 2026: WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features With Video Call Effects, Status Tools And More

WhatsApp Features For New Year 2026: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has rolled out a new set of new features ahead of the New Year 2026, as the platform gets ready for its busiest day of the year. The Meta-owned platform says that New Year’s Day consistently sees the highest number of messages and calls, crossing its daily average of over 100 billion messages and nearly 2 billion calls worldwide.

To mark the new year, WhatsApp is introducing four new features designed to add a festive touch to holiday greetings. These include new sticker packs, interactive effects for video calls, and more. The company is also bringing back animated confetti reactions.

Adding further, WhatsApp is launching animated stickers for Status updates for the first time. Users can choose a special 2026-themed layout with animated stickers to share New Year wishes with their contacts.

WhatsApp has added a fun and interactive touch to user conversations. It also introduced a new 2026-themed sticker pack that users can easily share in chats. During video calls, users can now apply eye-catching visual effects such as fireworks, confetti and stars through the effects option.

WhatsApp has also enabled confetti emoji reactions, which trigger a special animated effect when used on messages. Adding further, the status updates are getting a celebratory upgrade with animated stickers and a dedicated 2026 layout designed specifically for New Year posts.

WhatsApp Built-In Tools For New Year 2026

WhatsApp has also highlighted several easy-to-use tools to help users plan New Year celebrations smoothly in group chats. Users can create an event, pin it for everyone to see, collect RSVPs and share updates in one place. To simplify decisions, polls can be used to choose food, drinks or activities. Live location sharing helps friends reach the venue easily and ensures everyone gets home safely. Users can also send voice and video notes to share live moments with those who cannot attend the celebration.