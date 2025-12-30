Has GTA 6 Been Delayed Again To 2027? Check Expected Characters And India Pricing Of World’s Most Awaited Game

GTA 6 Delayed: As we are inch closer to 2026, Rumours about another delay for Grand Theft Auto VI are once again spreading online. Several post on the social media platform now claiming that the Rockstar Games may push the much-awaited game to 2027.

The GTA 6 was first announced with a trailer in December 2023 and was expected to release in 2025. Later, the company delayed it to 2026. The game was first planned for May 26, 2026, but Rockstar later said it would not meet that date. It was then moved to November 19, 2026. Since then, confusion and excitement among fans have continued to grow.

GTA 6 Delay: Social Media Rumours Trigger Fresh Talk

The revised November launch date was announced with the studio saying the extra months were essential to meet its quality standards. The recent fear of another delay seems to be coming from viral social media posts, not from official sources. When a few accounts talked about a possible delay to 2027, the rumour spread quickly online.

This is total BS, I can confirm that GTA 6 is still too far out to determine if another delay is needed yet.



These people are just stirring the pot for engagement. If I hear rumblings of another delay I will let you know but for now stop believing this crap.



Relax GTA fans https://t.co/cu6bu0QFTd — Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly (@kiwitalkz) November 28, 2025

No New Delay: Rockstar Focuses On Polishing GTA 6

However, as the talk of a 2027 delay grew louder, one familiar voice stepped in to clear the air. Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly, a trusted insider known for tracking Rockstar closely, addressed the rumours head-on. He made it clear that no new delay has been planned. Rockstar Games, too, has stayed silent on any further changes, sticking to the November 2026 release. (Also Read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display And Other Specs)

For now, the studio says the extra time is simply being used to polish the game and meet its quality goals. Moreover, the company also said the extra time would allow them to deliver the level of detail, scale, and refinement fans expect.

GTA 6: New Characters And Indian Pricing

The action-adventure game is set to introduce several exciting new features, including the franchise’s first-ever female lead, Lucia, alongside the male lead, Jason. Meanwhile, players can explore over 65% of buildings in the game, adding a whole new level of immersion.

The game will also include unique elements like a love meter for the main characters and an in-game social media platform. According to the latest rumours, the Standard Edition of GTA 6 could be priced at around Rs 6,999 in India, giving fans a peek at both gameplay and availability details.