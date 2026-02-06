Himachal pradesh CM launches 'Padhai with AI' app

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally launched the Bilaspur district administration’s innovative initiative, ‘Padhai with AI’, at Barthin on Thursday.

According to an official release, this AI-based digital learning platform has been specially introduced for students of Bilaspur district who are preparing for various competitive examinations.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that education was not just about completing a syllabus but was the most powerful way to give society a new direction, broaden thinking and shape the future of coming generations.

He said that, considering education as the most effective tool for social change, the state government is continuously working to strengthen the education system through innovation and by ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Praising the initiative, Sukhu said that ‘Padhai with AI’ is a strong and forward-looking step towards securing a bright future for students. Through this digital platform, students will get equal opportunities to study. He said the initiative ensures a fully digital learning system, which will also provide continuous academic counselling to students, the release stated.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, said that under the ‘Padhai with AI’ initiative, modern, technology-based and quality educational facilities are being provided to students with the support of NTPC.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and other senior officers were present on the occasion, the release added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Geotropy India Pvt. Ltd. to move closer to the goal of making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State.

According to the Himachal Pradesh CMO, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and the Ambassador of Iceland to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, were also present on the occasion.

The MoU was signed by Chief Engineer, Directorate of Energy, D.P. Gupt, on behalf of the state government, and by Tomos Otto Hansson, Chairperson of Iceland-based GEOTROPY ehf.

Reaffirming the state government’s strong commitment to sustainable energy, the Chief Minister said the government is actively working to harness green energy sources in Himachal Pradesh and that geothermal energy is one such clean, environment-friendly option.

He also stated that the state has significant geothermal potential that must be utilised to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

The Chief Minister highlighted that one of the major advantages of geothermal energy is its round-the-clock availability. He directed the company to begin exploration immediately to harness the state’s geothermal potential at the earliest.