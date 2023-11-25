Honor 100 Series Launched In China: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: As part of its Honor 100 series, the Chinese tech company Honor has introduced its newest smartphones, the Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro, in its own nation. Snapdragon CPUs, a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W Honor SuperCharge, and a host of other features are included in both devices.

Honor 100 Pro And Honor 100: Price

The Honor 100 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (about 39,930.46) for the 12GB+256GB storage option, while the Honor 100 starts at CNY 2,499 (about Rs 29,357.52) for the 12GB+256GB storage model.

Honor 100 Pro And Honor 100: Sale Date

The first sale is scheduled for December 1, and pre-orders are currently being accepted.

Honor 100 Pro And Honor 100: Colour Option

There are four color variations available for the Honor 100 series: Monet Purple and Butterfly Blue have a leather finish, while Moon Shadow White and Bright Black have a glass finish.

Honor 100 And Honor 100 Pro: Display

Both the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro use quad-curved OLED panels and have 6.7-inch displays, with the Honor 100 Pro having a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen. These screens have a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and a crisp 1.5K resolution.

Honor 100 And Honor 100 Pro: Processor

The Honor 100 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU under the hood, while the Honor 100 is outfitted with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Both versions come with storage choices ranging from 512GB for the regular model to 1TB for the Pro variant, and up to 16GB of RAM.

Honor 100 And Honor 100 Pro: Camera Features

Regarding the camera, the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro have a 50MP primary camera; however, the Honor 100 has a dual-camera system with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the Pro model sports a triple-camera configuration with a 32MP telephoto lens.

The Honor 100 boasts a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls, while the Pro model has two cameras: a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Honor 100 Pro offers the ease of 66W Wireless Honor SuperCharge, while both phones have a strong 5000mAh battery that supports 100W Honor SuperCharge. These devices, which are powered by Android 13 and MagicOS 7.2, enable AI human-computer interaction.