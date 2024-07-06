Honor 200 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Could Debut With AI Features; Check Expected Specs

Honor 200 5G Series India Launch: Honor has announced the official launch date of the Honor 200 5G series in the Indian market. The Honor 200 series includes the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, promising to bring a new design and AI features. Notably, the Honor 200 5G series has already launched in some global markets.

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro smartphones are set to be launched for Indian consumers on July 18 at 12:30 PM (IST). Consumers can purchase the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro smartphones via Amazon, retail stores, and the company’s official website in the country.

The Honor 200 is expected to come in Moonlight White and Black colour options. Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Pro variant could come in Ocean Cyan and Black colour options. Both smartphones could operate on the Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 operating system.

Honor 200 Series AI Features (Expected)

Smartphones are expected to have a Magic Portal that makes using the phone easier by understanding messages and guiding users to the right apps. They might also have a Magic Ring that helps with multitasking across devices, allowing up to eight services like network sharing, screen sharing, and file sharing to work at the same time.

Adding further, the Magic Capsule AI feature gives users quick access to important functions like calls and alarms. The Magic Anywhere Door makes transferring files simple with drag-and-drop actions. There is also a 3-finger Swipe feature that allows users to search across devices with one gesture, making it more productive and convenient.

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Honor 200 smartphone could come with a 6.7-inch curved 120Hz OLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch display. The Honor 200 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. On the other hand, the 200 Pro variant could be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Both smartphones may be packed with a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, a 50MP OIS-enabled telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video chats, both smartphones could come with a 50MP selfie shooter.

The Honor 200 series is rumored to be powered by a 5,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.