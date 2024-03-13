Honor MagicBook X14 Pro And X16 Pro 2024 Announced In India; Check Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Honor has announced the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro 2024 laptops in India. Both the laptops will be exclusively available via Amazon. The microsite on Amazon for the upcoming laptops has been launched, unveiling the specifications of the MagicBook series. However, the launch date and price of the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro laptops are yet not revealed by the company.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro Specifications:

The Honor MagicBook X14 Pro features a 14-inch display, while the MagicBook X16 Pro, comes with a larger 16-inch display. Both laptops feature Full HD screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, complete coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue-Light certification.

Under the hood, Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Series Processor, offering dynamic dimming and support for E-book Mode. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Offers Announced: Get Free Realme Buds T300, Check Specs And Discounts)

Both laptops also offer dual-mode switching between a 35W Smart mode and a 40W High-powered mode for optimal performance. The upcoming device is loaded with a 60Wh battery supporting 65W Type-C fast charging. These laptops can provide up to 11.5 hours of FHD video playback and 10 hours of office use, as Honor claims.

Adding further, the laptops pack Hi-Res tuned stereo speakers and AI noise cancellation for their microphones. It also houses a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for enhanced security. As for memory and storage, users will have two RAM options: 8GB or 16GB, along with a single 512GB NVMe SSD storage option. (Also Read: Google Unveils New Tool To Give High-Quality Info To Voters Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections)