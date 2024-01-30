Honor X9b 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Price, Specs

New Delhi: HonorTech is all set to expand its Honor series smartphones with the launch of the Honor X9b 5G smartphone in India. The company claims the Honor X9b 5G will feature "India's first ultra-bounce display" with 'Airbag' technology. The upcoming Honor X9b 5G has been briefly spotted on the e-commerce giant Amazon in India. The Indian variant of the 5G smartphone is set to launch on February 15.

Honor X9b 5G Leaked Price

As per leaks, the expected price of the Honor X9b 5G smartphone is rumored to be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The handset could be packed with the SGS-certified "360-degree whole-device protection," mentioned in the global listing.

Honor X9b 5G Expected Specifications

The Honor X9b 5G smartphone sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display and is tipped to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is suggested that the smartphone may pack up to 12GB of RAM and run the Android 13 operating system. Moreover, the Honor X9b 5G smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5,800mAh battery with fast charging support. (Also Read: Google Rolls Out New Google Photos Feature For Android Users; Check Here)

The Honor ultra-bounce anti-drop display is loaded with a three-level protection system with separate layers of safety for the screen, frame, and internal components. The upcoming handset can be available in the 12GB + 256GB option in a Sunrise Orange shade. The phone is expected to come with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. (Also Read: Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Features)

Honor X9b 5G Expected Connectivity Features

For connectivity, the Honor X9b 5G smartphone could get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It is also claimed to be available in a bundle with Honor Choice Earbuds X5e alongside 12 months of screen and back cover protection and a 24-month battery health warranty.