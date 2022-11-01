'How about $8' for Blue Tick? Elon Musk hints that $20 fee is not final

Twitteratis went crazy as soon as reports surfaced that Elon Musk wants users to pay $20 per month if they want to keep the verified tag or popular 'blue tick'. Other reports claimed that Musk may charge around $5 per month from the users willing to keep the verified tag. The $20 fee report attracted widespread denial from people as they claimed that they won't be paying for the blue check.

"$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron," wrote Stephen King, a Twitter user.

Responding to his tweet, Elon Musk said that Twitter cannot rely solely on advertisers and users must pay for the service. Musk said that charging users for the verified handles is the only way to keep bots away.

"We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" said Musk. He further said in another tweet, "I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls."

Journalist Casey Newton claimed that Twitter is planning to charge $4.99 per month. "Some news from inside Elon’s war room: Twitter is strongly considering making verified users pay $4.99 a month to keep their badges. Many questions remain," he said.

Responding to Newton's tweet, another Twitter user Emily G joked that if every verified Twitter handle opts to pay, Musk can earn $44B ibn 2500 years. "There are about 300k verified Twitter accounts. If every single account opted to pay this fee, this would bring in about $18m in revenue yearly. That's enough to pay off the $44B purchase price in slightly less than 2500 years," said Emily.

It may be recalled that Musk acquired Twitter for $44bn and has taken the company private. He has sacked some top officials including CEO Parag Agarwal and now plans to lay off 25 per cent of the workforce, according to various reports. Twitter has around 7,500 employees.