NHAI's New AI-powered Digital Platform: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has released its second sustainability report, highlighting how the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly improved its operations. NHAI has launched an AI-powered digital platform called Data Lake 3.0, which compiles all project-related information in one place and helps in faster decision-making. This technology has made project management smarter and more transparent.

AI Leads to Rs 25,680 Crore In Savings

This digital transformation directly helped NHAI resolve 155 long-pending disputes. Settling these cases led to savings of approximately Rs 25,680 crore in public funds — a major achievement. The report also mentions that NHAI has not just embraced technology, but has also taken major steps for the safety and health of its employees.

An Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Framework has been implemented at workplaces. Moreover, due to efforts to promote diversity and equality, not a single complaint of discrimination was reported in the past year.

FASTag Impact Visible Nationwide

According to the report, FASTag coverage in the country has now reached 98.5%. This has had a direct impact at toll plazas — long queues have reduced, vehicles pass through without stopping, resulting in fuel savings and reduced pollution.

NHAI also stated that it now prioritizes sustainable policies like greenery, solar energy, and waste management in its construction activities. The aim is to ensure rapid development while minimizing environmental impact.