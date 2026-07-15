/How are companies using AI in hiring, performance reviews and layoffs?

New Delhi: AI has quietly worked its way into almost every corner of the workplace. Hiring, performance reviews, layoffs, it's touching all of it now. Let's break down exactly how.
AI in hiring
Recruiters used to spend hours reading through piles of resumes. Now AI does the first pass. What does it mean? The AI scans resumes. It filters out candidates who don't match the required skills, qualifications or experience.
Now, machine learning takes over. It compares each applicant's profile against the job requirements. It also ranks the profiles based on how well they fit for the role. Not just that, companies also use AI-powered tests to check candidates' technical skills, language proficiency and more.
Some companies even go a step further and use AI to schedule interviews, transcribe candidate responses, and, at the end, help recruiters evaluate candidates' answers. That said, most experts agree this should support human judgment, not replace it. A person still needs to make the final call.
AI in performance reviews
Now the hiring is done. So what next? The performance tracking. AI does that too. It pulls data directly from the everyday tools your team already uses, like email, project boards, and CRMs. It then translates all that data into clear performance insights, giving managers a realistic, day-to-day picture of how their team is doing.
It also tracks goals in real time. If the company set specific KPIs or targets, the system monitors how close employees are to hitting them. When performance review season rolls around, the AI drafts a quick summary of everyone’s wins and bottlenecks. This saves managers from having to write those evaluations completely from scratch.
There's a growth angle too. Instead of generic training, the AI spots an individual's specific struggles and suggests tailored upskilling programs to help them improve where it actually matters.
AI in layoffs and workforce planning
Companies use workforce analytics to study business needs, org structure, costs, and overall workforce data. This helps leadership make informed decisions when restructuring becomes necessary.
AI can also spot role redundancy. If two departments or positions overlap based on business metrics, the system flags it. Beyond that, companies run scenario modelling, basically simulations that show what different restructuring plans would mean financially and operationally, before anyone commits to a decision.
But here's the important part. Almost every major AI governance framework says the same thing. When decisions carry this much weight for someone's livelihood, a human needs to review it. AI can support the decision, but it shouldn't make the decision alone.
So where does this leave us? AI is now involved at nearly every stage of someone's work life, from the moment they apply for a job to the moment their role gets reevaluated. It's faster, and in many ways more consistent than manual processes. But the responsible companies are the ones keeping people in the loop, especially when the stakes are this high.
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