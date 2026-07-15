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How are companies using AI in hiring, performance reviews and layoffs?

AI is now involved at nearly every stage of someone's work life, from the moment they apply for a job to the moment their role gets reevaluated.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
How are companies using AI in hiring, performance reviews and layoffs?
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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