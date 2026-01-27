How can Android and iPhone users silence spam callers on WhatsApp? Check security features

Block Spam Calls On WhatsApp: Scam calls and messages on WhatsApp are increasing rapidly, especially in India. Many Android or iPhone users report receiving repeated calls and texts from unknown international numbers offering fake job opportunities, part-time work, and even flats. Tired of these interruptions? WhatsApp offers smart privacy controls to help you stay in charge. In this article, we’ll show you how to silence unknown and spam callers, so you can enjoy peace of mind without missing important calls.

To tackle this growing issue, WhatsApp has rolled out new tools to block unwanted calls and messages from unknown numbers. One of the best options is the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature. When turned on, calls from numbers not saved in your contacts will not ring your phone and will go straight to your call log silently. This helps you avoid interruptions from unknown callers, many of whom could be scammers trying to reach you through WhatsApp calls. (Also Read: Viksit Bharat 2047: Why AI-driven security must become India’s core digital infrastructure?)

How can Android users silence spam callers on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select Settings.

Step 3: Go to Privacy under the Settings menu.

Step 4: Select Calls.

Step 5: Turn on the option for “Silence Unknown Callers”.

How can iPhone users silence spam callers on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the three dots (⋯) to access the Settings menu.

Step 3: Go to Privacy and scroll down to find Calls.

Step 4: Under Calls, locate “Silence Unknown Callers."

Step 5: Tap it and enable the setting.

WhatsApp security features

Users can enhance their WhatsApp security by enabling disappearing messages, which automatically vanish after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days, depending on the timer you select. For extra protection, you can lock individual chats by opening the chat, scrolling down to “Chat Lock,” and enabling it. (Also Read: Apple AirTag launched in India with longer range and louder speaker: Check price, features, iOS 26 support, and how it works)

In the Privacy settings, turning off Read Receipts prevents scammers from tracking whether you’ve seen their messages, helping you avoid unwanted attention. It’s also important to be cautious with automatic downloads, as they can sometimes pose risks. Finally, enabling Advanced Chat Privacy ensures your chats cannot be exported outside WhatsApp, keeping your conversations more secure.