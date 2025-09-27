How Gen Z Is Forcing Smartphone Brands To Rethink AI, Design, And Pricing: Expert Sheds Light on Critical Aspects

Gen Z Smartphone In India: Smartphones today are much more than just tools for calling or texting. They work like personal assistants, entertainment devices, and even mini studios for creating photos and videos. For India’s Gen Z, smartphones play a crucial role in daily life. Features like AI-powered cameras that make every picture look better and smart batteries that adjust to gaming or streaming habits are designed to match their fast and busy lifestyle.

Gen Z wants modern features but at affordable prices, so brands are working hard to provide both quality and value. Companies are also adding stronger security, stylish designs, and better displays. With tough competition in the market, smartphone makers are focusing on building devices that are not only useful but also smart partners in everyday life.

In the email interaction, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO India, shares his insights on how brands are combining premium features with fair pricing for Gen Z, keeping designs trendy, and using AI to make smartphones smarter and more engaging.

AI In Core Smartphone Features

AI today isn’t just an add-on—it’s the invisible engine making smartphones smarter. For cameras, it adjusts lighting, colors, and even skin tones in real time so that young users can simply click and share without worrying about edits. On the battery side, AI learns daily habits—like when you game, stream, or multitask—and allocates power accordingly.

This means longer usage without compromising performance. AI also strengthens phone security by making face and fingerprint recognition harder to trick and by adding smart features like spam call detection and automatic data masking. For a generation that values both self-expression and privacy, these features make smartphones more reliable and secure. In short, AI is helping phones become smarter, enabling cameras to think, batteries to learn, and security to work quietly in the background.

Balancing Pricing With Premium Features

Gen Z wants premium, but they also want value. Brands can achieve this by forming strong partnerships with chipset and camera makers, using local manufacturing to bring down costs, and tailoring product lines to specific needs—be it gaming, photography, or productivity.

In fact, Gen Z contributed to about 44% of India’s smartphone sales in 2024, making them a decisive force in shaping the market. They are aspirational, tech-savvy, but also highly cost-conscious. For them, the challenge for brands is clear: deliver premium experiences at accessible prices.

This balance can be achieved through three levers:

Building strong partnerships with chipset makers, camera sensor firms, and AI pioneers to unlock access to next-gen technology at scale.

Leveraging local manufacturing and efficient scaling to reduce duties and logistics expenses.

Diversifying product lines to tailor models to specific requirements, such as gaming, photography, or AI productivity tools.

At its core, the key is finding the right balance between efficiency and focus—forming strong partnerships, scaling smartly, and designing with intention to deliver innovation to a generation seeking more value for their money.

AI-Powered Smartphone Cameras

Most young Indians are into creating videos and content daily, and AI cameras now do the heavy lifting—adjusting light, color, and skin tones in real time so photos are instantly social-ready. Video stabilization, portrait modes, and night shots feel professional without extra effort. With 89% of Indian buyers ranking camera quality as a top priority, expectations have grown beyond basic functionality. Even budget smartphone users now look for advanced features like night mode, portrait effects, and AI-powered enhancements. (Also Read: Perplexity Rolls Out Comet AI Browser And Email Assistant In India For Windows and Mac Users- Details)

To meet these evolving needs, AI-powered cameras now include real-time scene detection, lighting and color optimization, skin tone enhancement, and automatic exposure adjustments. Features like backdrop removal, generative expansion, and voice-guided filters allow creators to fine-tune content before sharing. Real-time video stabilization and night composite mode deliver results comparable to professional setups. In essence, AI supports the fast-paced, content-driven lifestyles of Gen Z by enabling instant capture, edit, and upload workflows.

AI-Driven Advancements In Battery Efficiency

Battery life is now as crucial as performance, especially for gamers and content creators who push their devices to the limit. In India, users spend an average of five hours a day on smartphones, nearly 70% of which goes to social media, gaming, and video streaming.

AI-powered systems automatically allocate power based on usage patterns, reducing background energy consumption while maintaining peak performance for demanding tasks like video editing or gaming. Adaptive refresh rates, powered by AI, shift between low Hz for simple tasks and higher Hz for smoother gameplay—saving power without sacrificing experience. Similarly, AI-driven "smart charging" algorithms avoid overcharging and heat buildup, gradually improving battery lifespan. Together, these advancements ensure that even heavy users can enjoy uninterrupted experiences without constantly reaching for a charger.

Smartphone Security and Privacy

The smartphone industry is making major improvements to address privacy concerns, especially for younger users. Companies are adding advanced biometric authentication methods, such as AI-enhanced facial recognition and in-display fingerprint sensors, to make access both easy and secure. Machine learning now detects spoofing attempts, ensuring that systems distinguish real users from unauthorized ones.

Data security is also evolving—organizations increasingly process information on-device, storing biometric data in secure hardware enclaves to minimize breach risks. Privacy-by-design approaches empower users to control their own data. On top of this, AI-driven threat detection systems spot and mitigate risks in real time, boosting user confidence. Together, these advancements show the industry’s commitment to balancing security with seamless usability.

Balancing Design, Display, and Functionality

Smartphone makers are now blending sleek, aesthetic design with high-performance features to meet Gen Z’s expectations. Beyond premium materials and bold colors, slim and curved builds improve both style and comfort.

High refresh rate displays (120Hz–144Hz) are becoming standard, offering smoother scrolling and better responsiveness. To maintain energy efficiency, manufacturers are integrating adaptive brightness and LTPO AMOLED panels, which dynamically adjust refresh rates from as low as 1Hz to 120Hz depending on activity. By merging aesthetics with functionality, brands are deepening Gen Z’s emotional connection with their devices while delivering strong technical performance.

Future of Smartphones

AI is expected to shape the future of smartphones far beyond hardware. From enhancing cameras with real-time scene recognition to optimizing power and display settings, AI makes devices more adaptive. Personalized assistants, predictive text, and contextual suggestions further boost responsiveness.

Multilingual AI, particularly real-time translation and local dialect understanding, is a game-changer for diverse markets like India, where 82% of users rely on voice assistants and over half prefer regional language content.

To enable this, companies are investing in on-device AI processing with AI chipsets and neural processing units for fast, private, and secure operations. Expanding developer ecosystems also ensures that third-party apps can leverage AI capabilities, widening practical use cases. The result is a shift toward smartphones that are not just responsive but genuinely helpful in everyday life.

Staying Relevant With Gen Z In Competitive Market

India’s Gen Z, numbering around 377 million, is the country’s largest generational group. A remarkable 97% own smartphones, and 84% consider them their most important device. With 46% prioritizing chipset performance and rising demand for 5G-enabled devices, their preferences are shaping the market.

Manufacturers are responding by integrating advanced AI features, personalized experiences, and faster connectivity. Agile development and iterative innovation allow brands to keep pace with evolving trends, while partnerships with content creators and app developers ensure engagement. By blending advanced technology, innovative design, and personalized experiences, brands can build authentic connections and long-term loyalty with this dynamic audience.