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How Google used Android phones to detect the Venezuela earthquake before it hit

 People in Venezuela received a warning on their phones moments before the devastating 7.2, and 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Caracas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
How Google used Android phones to detect the Venezuela earthquake before it hit
Image Credit: X/ScreengrabSource: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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