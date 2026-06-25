/How Google used Android phones to detect the Venezuela earthquake before it hit

Two powerful earthquakes struck the Caracas area in Venezuela, causing significant damage and loss of lives, prompting rescue efforts across affected regions on June 25. Many people felt the ground shake hard and saw buildings damaged. But thousands of Android phone users received an alert from Google seconds before the shaking reached them.
People shared screenshots on social media showing Google alerts popping up on their phones. The message told them an earthquake had been detected nearby.
Google did not predict the earthquake in advance. What it did was even more clever. It used millions of ordinary Android phones in people’s pockets.
Every modern Android phone has a tiny sensor called an accelerometer. We use it every day when your phone screen automatically switches between portrait and landscape mode.
But this same sensor can also pick up tiny vibrations, working like a mini earthquake detector.
When thousands of phones in the same area suddenly feel the same strong shaking at the same moment, they quietly send a signal to Google’s servers, along with a rough location.
Google’s system checks the data quickly. If enough phones report similar vibrations, it confirms a real earthquake and sends instant alerts to people in the danger zone.
Earthquakes travel in waves. The first waves, called P-waves, travel very fast but cause less damage. The slower S-waves bring the heavy shaking that brings down buildings and causes extensive destruction.
Phones near the epicenter detect the fast P-waves first and alert Google’s servers almost instantly. Since phone signals travel at the speed of light, much faster than earthquake waves, Google has time to verify the quake and warn people farther away before the dangerous shaking arrives.
This system turns millions of regular phones into one giant earthquake detection network. It doesn’t need expensive equipment everywhere, just everyday phones that people already carry.
Thanks to this technology, many Venezuelans got a helpful heads-up during a frightening moment. It’s a great example of how simple phones can sometimes help save lives.
Meanwhile, the death toll could be devastating, possibly ranging between 10,000 and 100,000.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, struck near San Felipe, about 284 km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT.
It was followed almost immediately by a much stronger 7.5 magnitude quake near Yumare, around 293 km (182 miles) west of the capital.
The USGS warned that “high casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread.”
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