How Many SIM Cards Are Active On Your Aadhaar ID? Follow THESE Steps To Check Without Leaving Home

Aadhar Card SIM Details: Online fraud and digital scams are increasingly common today. It’s not unusual to hear about scammers who steal someone’s identity and get SIM cards issued in their name for illegal activities. Unfortunately, many individuals have no idea how many SIM cards are currently linked to their Aadhaar ID. The good news is that if you’re wondering how many SIMs are registered under your name, you can easily check this information from home. With just a few simple steps, you can quickly find all the details you need.

How Many SIMs Are Currently Linked to Your Aadhaar ID

Step 1: Go to the Department of Telecommunications’ TAFCOP portal at https://tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, enter an active mobile number linked with your Aadhaar and click on “Request OTP.”

Step 3: Enter the OTP (One-Time Password) you receive on your mobile to verify your identity.

Step 4: After authentication, the portal will display a list of all mobile numbers (SIM cards) currently issued using your Aadhaar ID.

Step 5: Review the list carefully. If you find any unfamiliar or unauthorized numbers, you can raise a complaint or request deactivation directly through the portal.

What To Do If You Find an Unfamiliar Number

Since every active SIM linked to your Aadhaar ID is displayed on the website, you’ll have a clear view of all associated numbers. If you spot any SIM number that you or your family are not using, report it immediately. Upon submitting a complaint, you will receive a reference number—keep this handy for future follow-ups.

How Many SIM Cards Are Allowed Per Aadhaar ID?

In most parts of India, the maximum allowed number of active SIM cards per Aadhaar ID is nine. However, for residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and the Northeastern states, the limit is six. This makes it important to check periodically and ensure no unauthorized SIMs are operating under your name.