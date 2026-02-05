How to adjust iPhone's Liquid Glass? Step-by-step process explained

iPhone's Liquid Glass: Apple's new Liquid Glass look makes the iPhone interface feel more modern and fluid. Icons look glossy. Menus feel layered. Background peeks through menus and controls. Some people love this effect. Others find it distracting or a bit heavy on the eyes. The good part is that Apple lets you adjust the Liquid Glass effect. You cannot turn Liquid Glass off completely, but you can tone it down or make it feel smoother. Here is how you can adjust it step by step.

How to adjust the glass effect?

- Go to Settings.

- Tap Display and Brightness.

- Then, tap Liquid Glass.

- Choose between Clear or Tinted.

- Choose clear for maximum transparency.

- Choose tinted for reduced transparency.

Following this, an immediate difference can be seen in the Notification Center, Messages search bars, etc. If the 'Tinted' effect does not provide you with enough opacity, you can reduce the transparency further.

How to further reduce transparency?

- Open Settings.

- Tap Accessibility.

- Go to Display and Text Size.

- Turn on Reduce Transparency.

This reduces the see-through glass look. Menus become more solid and easier to read. If that's still too transparent, you can also increase the contrast.

How to increase contrast?

- Open Settings.

- Tap Accessibility.

- Then, tap Display and Text Size.

- Turn on increase contrast.

This will increase the colour contrast between the app foreground and background colour. Now icons get darker backgrounds, look more solid and their glassy effect is almost gone.