How to book LPG cylinders in India: WhatsApp numbers, IVRS, SMS, and mobile apps for Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas

LPG Gas Cylinder Booking Online: Long queues outside LPG agencies in several Indian cities have recently left many households worried about refilling their cooking gas cylinders. Reports of supply constraints have only added to the anxiety, with people fearing delays in getting their next refill. However, consumers no longer need to stand in line for hours to book an LPG cylinder.

Leading providers such as Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas now offer several convenient booking options that allow customers to place refill requests from the comfort of their homes. From sending a quick WhatsApp message and giving a missed call to using mobile apps or IVRS services, booking an LPG cylinder has become faster and simpler. In this article, we provide the WhatsApp numbers and other LPG booking methods available across India.

Bharat Gas LPG Cylinder Booking Options: WhatsApp, IVRS, SMS And Mobile App Guide

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Customers of Bharat Gas can conveniently book LPG cylinder refills through several 24×7 digital and phone-based services. The company offers multiple booking channels to ensure customers can place refill requests anytime without visiting the distributor. Users can book a refill through the IVRS facility by calling 7715012345 or 7718012345 from their registered mobile number. (Also Read: Meet Devendra Chaplot: IIT Bombay alumnus joins xAI and SpaceX to build superintelligence; Check his career and AIR)

SMS booking is also available by sending “LPG” to the same numbers. For WhatsApp booking, customers need to save 1800224344 (BPCL Smartline) and send a message such as “Hi” or “Book” to start the process. In addition, LPG refills can be booked using the Bharatgas mobile app, the UMANG app, the Hello BPCL application, or through the official Bharat Gas website. These options make LPG refill booking quick, simple and accessible from anywhere.

Indane Gas LPG Cylinder Booking Options: WhatsApp, IVRS, Missed Call And App Methods

Customers of Indane can book LPG cylinder refills through several official channels that are available round the clock. Users can place a refill request via SMS or IVRS by sending “REFILL” or calling 7718955555 from their registered mobile number. Another quick option is missed call booking, where customers simply need to give a missed call to 8454955555 to request a refill. For WhatsApp booking, consumers can send “REFILL” to 7588888824 from their registered mobile number.

LPG refills can also be booked through the IndianOil ONE mobile application or by visiting the official Indane customer portal online. In addition, customers can contact the toll-free helpline 1800-2333-555 for feedback and support. For LPG leakage or other safety emergencies, consumers should immediately call the national LPG emergency helpline 1906.

HP Gas LPG Cylinder Booking Options: WhatsApp, IVRS, Missed Call And App Methods

Customers of HP Gas can book LPG cylinder refills through multiple 24×7 booking channels, making the process quick and convenient. Consumers can place a refill request through the IVRS service by dialing 88888 23456 from their registered mobile number. A refill can also be booked by giving a missed call to 94936 02222. For WhatsApp booking, customers simply need to send “Hi” to 92222 01122 from their registered mobile number to start the process. (Also Read: Apple issues urgent security update for older iPhones: iOS 16.7.15 and iOS 15.8.7 roll out; How to install latest update)

Adding further, LPG refills can be booked using the HP Pay mobile app, available on Android and iOS devices, or through the official HP Gas website. Users can also book cylinders through popular platforms such as the UMANG app, Amazon Pay, Paytm and PhonePe, along with other BBPS-enabled applications. Customers who prefer offline assistance can also visit nearby Customer Service Centres (CSC).