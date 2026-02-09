Advertisement
How to create a video from multiple live photos on iPhone; Follow THESE simple easy steps

Live Photos into a video on iPhone: Turning multiple Live Photos into a single video on iPhone is quick and easy. Using built-in features, you can merge your Live Photos into a smooth, shareable video, creating a cinematic way to showcase your memories. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Live Photos into a video on iPhone: Turning multiple Live Photos into a single video on your iPhone is easier than you think. Live Photos capture moments in motion, but viewing them individually can be time-consuming. By combining several Live Photos into one smooth video, you can create a dynamic story that highlights your favorite memories in a cinematic way. Whether it’s a family gathering, a vacation, or a fun day out with friends, this method lets you showcase your moments effortlessly. 

Using built-in iPhone features or simple apps, you can merge Live Photos, add transitions, and even include music for a more engaging video. Notably, the process takes only a few taps and works on both iPhone and iPad. In this article, we will tell you how to transform your Live Photos into a stunning, shareable video on iPhone today. (Also Read: Xiaomi 17T Pro India Launch Tipped: Dimensity 9500, 8,500mAh battery, and 3 speakers; Check expected price and other key specs)

How to turn multiple live photos into a single video 

Step 1: In the Photos app, tap the Collections icon at the bottom of the screen, then scroll down to Media Types and select Live Photos.

Step 2: Tap Select in the top-right corner, and then tap each Live Photo you want to include so that a small checkmark appears on them.

Step 3: After selecting your photos, tap the three dots (…) button located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 4: From the menu that appears, choose Save as Video to combine your selected Live Photos.

Step 5: Your iPhone will automatically create a single video from the chosen Live Photos, ready for viewing or sharing. 

How to save Live Photos as a Video on iPhone 

Step 1: After selecting the Live Photos you want, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: From the options that appear, choose Save as Video.

Step 3: The Photos app will automatically combine all the selected Live Photos into a single video file.

Step 4: The process usually completes within a few seconds, and your new video will be ready to view or share. 

How to find and Watch video on iPhone

Step 1: After selecting the Live Photos you want to include, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: From the options that appear, choose Save as Video to combine your selected Live Photos.

Step 3: The Photos app will automatically create a single video file from the selected Live Photos.

Step 4: The newly created video appears in the Library and under Videos in Media Types, retaining the original dates of the Live Photos. 

About the Author
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

