How To Create Ghibli-Inspired AI Art Portraits Without ChatGPT – Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: Social media is filled with anime magic, Whether it’s Instagram or X, feeds are flooded with stunning Studio Ghibli-style portraits. In just 48 hours, people have turned everything—from classic Bollywood scenes to viral memes—into Japanese anime-inspired art. This viral trend took off after OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o introduced a new feature that allows users to not only create images but also transform their own pictures into anime-style masterpieces.

However, this feature is only available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Select subscribers. Free users can generate up to three animated images.

How to Create Unlimited Ghibli-Style Images for Free

You can use Gemini AI to generate stunning Ghibli-style images without limits! Here’s how:

- Visit the Gemini AI platform and log in.

- Type a short description of the image you want in the chat box.

- Submit your prompt, and let AI do the work.

- Your Ghibli-style image will be generated.

How to Turn Your Images into Ghibli-Style Art Using Grok

- Transform your photos into stunning Ghibli-style artwork with Grok! Here’s how:

- Open the Grok website or app.

- Click the paper clip icon to upload your image.

- Ask the AI to "Ghiblify" your photo.

- Your Ghibli-style image will be generated.

Third-party Apps

You can also turn your photos into Studio Ghibli-inspired art using free AI tools like Craiyon, DeepAI, and Playground AI. Simply upload a picture or type a prompt like “portrait in Studio Ghibli style, lush forest background, soft colors”, and let AI do the rest!

These tools may not be as detailed as GPT-4o, but they still capture the dreamy, hand-painted charm of Ghibli’s world—flowing hair, soft colors, and beautiful landscapes. For more control, Artbreeder lets you mix and edit styles, though some features may need an upgrade.

What is Studio Ghibli?

Studio Ghibli is a world-famous Japanese animation studio, founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. Known for its beautiful hand-drawn animation and captivating storytelling, Ghibli has created some of the most beloved animated films.

Iconic movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke have enchanted audiences worldwide with their magical worlds and heartfelt stories.