How To Create Your Own 3D Caricature Using Gemini Nano Banana Pro — Check Step-By-Step Guide To The Hottest AI Trend Of 2025

Google’s Nano Banana Pro model has sparked a viral trend: Users are generating stylised 3D caricatures of themselves using the model. Several creators have already shared eye-catching results across social platforms, and Google has published detailed prompt guidance so anyone can try it.

Prompt: A highly stylised 3D caricature of the person in the uploaded image, with expressive facial features and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Bold colour background to emphasise the character’s charm and presence.

Step-by-Step: Create your 3D caricature with Nano Banana Pro

Open the Gemini app or visit the Gemini website.

Sign in with your Google account — a Google AI Pro subscription is recommended for the best results.

Tap the Tools icon beneath the search bar and choose Create images.

Upload a clear photo of yourself, then paste the prompt (above) into the input field.

Review the generated output. If you’re not satisfied, ask Gemini to refine or correct the image and re-render.

Pro tip: If you’re unsure how to perfect the prompt, ask ChatGPT or another AI assistant to help you tune it for a better result.

If you want to remove the Gemini watermark before sharing, you can use Qwen’s image editor and request removal of the watermark in the bottom-right corner.

Why Nano Banana Pro stands out

Although Nano Banana Pro is relatively new, it has quickly gained recognition as a leading image-generation and editing model.

Key strengths include:

Tight integration with Google Search and improved text rendering compared to earlier iterations, allowing users to generate complex visuals and infographics from simple text prompts.

The ability to create hyper-realistic imagery from polished professional headshots to detailed product renders — with convincing textures and lifelike skin tones or fabrics.

Many users on social media have been surprised by how closely some Nano Banana Pro outputs resemble real photographs, demonstrating the model’s strong rendering fidelity.

Because of these capabilities, Nano Banana Pro is being used for both playful trends like 3D caricatures and more practical image-editing or content-creation workflows.

As AI-generated visuals continue to evolve, trends like 3D caricatures showcase just how creative and accessible these tools have become. With Gemini Nano Banana Pro, users can transform simple photos into stylised, high-quality artworks in moments—opening the door to endless experimentation. Whether you're creating content for fun, enhancing your social media presence, or exploring the latest advancements in AI imaging, this model offers a powerful and entertaining way to bring your imagination to life.