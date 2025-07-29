How To Download Your Driving License Soft Copy Online In PDF Format; Follow THESE Easy Steps

Driving License Soft Copy Online: In today’s fast-paced digital world, carrying physical documents is no longer a necessity. Whether you’ve misplaced your driving license, need a copy for quick online verification, or simply prefer a digital backup, accessing your driving license online is easier than ever. It is a crucial legal document required for anyone aged 18 or above to drive on Indian roads.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving any vehicle — whether a two-wheeler, four-wheeler, or commercial vehicle — without a valid driving license is a legal offence. As we all know, a driving license is traditionally issued and obtained from the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Now, the government permits citizens to carry a digital version instead of a physical one. This soft copy is legally recognised and equally valid for all verification purposes.

To ease this process, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced an online service through the Parivahan portal. This service enables users to download their driving licence in PDF format. This digital facility is accessible in more than 30 states across India.

Driving License Soft Copy: How To Download Online

Step 1: Go to the official site: https://parivahan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Online Services" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: From the dropdown, select Driving Licence Related Services.

Step 4: A new page will appear—choose your state to proceed.

Step 5: Under the Driving Licence section, select Print Driving Licence

Step 6: Provide your Application Number and Date of Birth, click Submit, and then download or print the PDF version.