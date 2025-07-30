How To Free Up Space In Your Gmail Account: Empty Trash, Remove Duplicates And More; Follow THESE Steps

Gmail Account Space Free: In today’s fast-paced technological world, managing data has become a crucial task, especially when it comes to storing it in accounts. Running out of space in your Gmail account can be frustrating, particularly since Gmail storage is shared with Google Drive and Google Photos. Once your account approaches the 15GB free storage limit, you may find it difficult to send or receive new emails.

Fortunately, there are simple ways to free up space, such as deleting old emails, emptying your spam and trash folders, and removing large attachments. These steps will help you keep your inbox organized and ensure that your Google services continue to function smoothly.

This guide will show you the most efficient ways to quickly free up space in your Gmail account. In this article, we will tell you some practical tips that help you reclaim storage without interrupting your everyday tasks.

Gmail Account Space: Empty Your Spam And Trash Folders

If deleted emails remain in your Trash and Spam folders, they can still occupy valuable storage space in your Gmail account. To permanently remove them and free up additional storage, go to the Trash and Spam folders. Then, click on "Empty Trash now" or "Delete all Spam messages now" to clear those folders completely.

Gmail Account Space: Unsubscribe from Unwanted Emails

Promotional emails and newsletters can quickly fill up your inbox and take up space. To stop getting them in the future, open any promotional email and click the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom. You can also use Gmail’s “Unsubscribe” button for a faster option. This will help keep your inbox clean and save storage space over time.

Gmail Account Space: Use Filters For Better Email Management

Gmail’s filter feature helps you automatically organize your emails and manage storage more easily. Filters can sort messages into folders, apply labels, or even send attachments to Google Drive. To set one up, click the search bar in Gmail and enter your filter criteria—like a sender’s email or certain keywords. Then, click “Create filter” and choose an action, such as deleting, archiving, or labeling the emails. This simple tool saves time and keeps your inbox organized without extra effort.

Gmail Account Space: Delete Old And Duplicate Photos From Google Photos

Google Photos also uses your Gmail storage, and high-resolution photos and videos can take up a lot of space. To free up storage, open Google Photos on your browser or mobile app. Scroll through your gallery and select the items you want to delete by clicking the checkmark in the top-left corner of each photo or video. Then, click the trash icon and confirm by choosing “Move to trash.” To permanently delete them and free up space, go to the Trash folder and click “Empty trash.”

Gmail Account Space: Delete Unnecessary Emails

Spam, newsletters, and promotional messages can quickly fill up your Gmail and take up valuable storage. Regularly deleting unwanted emails helps keep your inbox clean and saves space. To do this, open Gmail on your browser or mobile device and go to your Inbox, Social, or Spam folder. Click the down arrow in the top-left corner to filter messages, then select the emails you want to delete—or check the box to select all. Finally, click the "Delete" button. The emails will be moved to the Trash folder, where you can later empty them to free up space permanently.