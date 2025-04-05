How To Make Studio Ghibli-Style AI WhatsApp Stickers For Free; Check Apps To Generate Animated Photos

Studio Ghibli Style Whatsapp Stickers: The Studio Ghibli-style image trend has taken the internet by storm, with users everywhere creating Ghibli-style images and sharing them across social media platforms. This viral trend can now be recreated and shared as WhatsApp stickers on your phone using ChatGPT’s free AI image tool. Moreover, the ChatGPT’s tool can create different types of images, including short video clips.

Notably, these images are inspired by the Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s celebrated Studio Ghibli films. The Studio Ghibli, founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata in 1985, is one of Japan’s most influential animation studios. These stickers can also be used on other messaging apps like Instagram, Facebook, and iMessage on iPhones.

How To Generate Ghibli-Style WhatsApp Stickers

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app on your mobile or visit chat.openai.com through your browser.

Step 2: Upload a picture of yourself or someone else, along with a prompt like “Convert this into a Studio Ghibli-style image.

Step 3: After the Ghibli-style image is created, issue a second prompt — “Convert this into sticker style with a transparent background.

Step 4: Once the sticker is ready, right-click (or tap and hold on mobile) to download it for use on WhatsApp or other platforms.

Step 5: If you prefer not to upload photos, simply ask for a “Ghibli-style sticker set with transparent backgrounds.

Step 6: Want something specific? Give a clear prompt like, “Create a Ghibli-style sticker of a boy climbing a tree.

Step 7: Repeat the process to create a full collection of magical Ghibli-style stickers to share and enjoy!

Studio Ghibli Pics: Free Pics

If you want to create amazing Ghibli-style art? Try these tools: Fotor’s Studio Ghibli Filter for magical transformations, Grok AI Assistant for creative prompts, Deep Dream Generator for dreamy visuals, and Craiyon (formerly DALL-E Mini) for fun AI illustrations.