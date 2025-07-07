How To Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages On Android And iOS For Free; Follow THESE Steps

Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages: In today’s fast-paced digital world, Meta-owned WhatsApp has become an essential tool for staying connected. This instant messaging platform lets users chat with anyone, anywhere, in real time—at no extra cost, as long as there is a stable internet connection.

But while WhatsApp makes communication easy, it also comes with its little frustrations. Have you ever seen a message notification pop up, only for it to be deleted before you could read it? You’re not alone. Curiosity kicks in, and you’re left wondering what it said.

Fortunately, there are simple tricks and apps that can help both Android and iOS users view or read deleted messages using features like notification history, chat backups, third-party apps, and more. In this article, we’ll walk you through safe and easy ways to recover them. So next time, you won’t waste time guessing what was in that deleted message.

How To Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages Via WhatsApp Chat Backup

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

Step 2: Make sure the backup frequency is set to daily or a suitable interval.

Step 3: Uninstall WhatsApp from your device using the phone’s settings.

Step 4: Reinstall WhatsApp from the Google Play Store (or App Store for iPhone users).

Step 5: Open the app, verify your phone number, and tap "Restore" when prompted to recover chats from your backup.

How To Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages via WhatsApp iCloud Backup

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

Step 2: Check the date and time of the last backup to make sure it includes the deleted messages.

Step 3: Delete the WhatsApp app by pressing and holding the icon, then tapping Delete App.

Step 4: Reinstall WhatsApp from the App Store.

Step 5: Open WhatsApp, verify your phone number, and follow the on-screen prompts to restore chats from iCloud.