Google Earthquake Alert Android: Earthquakes are among the most dangerous and unpredictable natural disasters, occurring across the world every day. If you live in Delhi NCR, where buildings and high-rise towers are packed together like a web of crowded wires, and where tremors are becoming more frequent, your Android phone might already have a built-in feature that could provide a life-saving warning.

Since its launch in 2021, Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System has sent over 790 million alerts globally, covering more than 2,000 earthquakes. The system can detect tremors and send alerts to nearby phones with up to 60 seconds of advance notice, giving you valuable time to take cover or move to a safer place.

Google Earthquake Alert Android: Basic Requirements

To ensure proper functioning, your device must meet the following requirements: it should be running Android version 5.0 or higher, and you need a stable internet connection such as Wi-Fi or cellular data to receive alerts. Adding further, your phone’s location services must be enabled to allow accurate detection and timely delivery of notifications.

How To Turn On Google Earthquake Alerts On Android

Step 1: Locate and tap the Settings app on your Android phone. You’ll usually find it in your app drawer or on the home screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on Safety And Emergency. If you don’t see this option, proceed to the Location section instead.

Step 3: If you're in the Location menu, tap Advanced to find earthquake-related settings.

Step 4: In either Safety And Emergency or Advanced Location settings, look for Earthquake Alerts and tap on it.

Step 5: You’ll see a toggle switch labeled Earthquake Alerts. Tap the switch to turn it on.

Step 6: If the feature is already turned on (which is the default on many devices), no further action is needed.

Step 7: With the alerts enabled, your phone will notify you if an earthquake is detected nearby, giving you time to react.