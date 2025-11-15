OpenAI's Sora 2 On iPhone Free: OpenAI launched Sora 2 in September as its most powerful AI video-generation model yet, along with a new social media app aimed at competing with TikTok and YouTube. The app lets users create high-quality videos with audio using simple text prompts and includes a special Cameos feature that allows you to place yourself inside AI-generated scenes.

According to OpenAI, Sora 2 marks a major step forward in producing realistic, lifelike video content. Initially, Sora was available only on iOS and required an invite. However, OpenAI has now removed the waitlist in select regions such as the US, Canada, and Japan. If you're in one of these supported areas, you can try Sora right away without hunting for an invite code.

Despite being invite only at the start, Sora quickly topped the App Store charts in the US, with over one million downloads in less than five days, even faster than ChatGPT. You can easily use this model on your iPhone by following a few simple steps designed to help you get started quickly and make the most of all its features.

How To Use OpenAI's Sora 2 On Your iPhone

Step 1: Make sure your iPhone runs iOS 18.0 or later. Open the App Store, search “Sora” (or Sora 2 if shown), tap Download / Get, and install the official app.

Step 2: Launch Sora 2 and sign in with the same account you use for ChatGPT (enter credentials when prompted). If you don’t have an account, follow the app’s sign-up flow.

Step 3: Complete any age verification the app requests. Grant required permissions (camera, microphone, photos) so you can record, edit, and save videos.

Step 4: Tap Create / Record to capture video or upload from your camera roll. Use templates, trim clips, add filters, text, or music inside the editor — then preview your clip.

Step 5: When ready, export the final video to your Camera Roll or use the app’s Share button to post to social apps or share a link. Optionally enable notifications to get updates from Sora 2.

OpenAI's Sora 2 Features

Sora 2 brings major upgrades to video creation. It delivers highly realistic movements, follows real-world physics, and keeps multishot scenes consistent. It supports various visual styles such as realistic, cinematic, or anime, and also generates natural audio. The model can blend real-world elements like people, animals, and objects into scenes, making it a powerful all-in-one video and audio tool.