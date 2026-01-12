How To Use UPI Payments Without Internet? This Mind-Blowing Service Could Help You In Emergency Situations

You must have faced situations where you could not make UPI payments due to reasons such as poor mobile network or technical issues. Everyone finds this annoying as it tests patience levels. Most people try to reconnect the network by switching airplane mode on and off or using other methods. To address this problem, India has an offline UPI payment facility that allows users to send money even without an internet connection.

What Is Offline UPI Payment?

Offline UPI payments work through a service called *99#, which uses Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) technology. Unlike regular UPI apps that depend on mobile data or Wi-Fi, USSD works on basic GSM signals. This makes it useful in areas with weak or no internet connectivity.

The service is supported by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and works on all feature phones and smartphones.

How *99# Works?

To make a payment without internet, users need to dial *99# from their registered mobile number. Once dialed, a menu appears on the screen with options such as sending money, checking balance, or viewing recent transactions.

Users can send money by entering the receiver’s UPI ID, bank account number with IFSC code, or mobile number. After entering the amount, the user confirms the transaction by entering their UPI PIN. The payment is then processed using GSM signals instead of internet data.

Who Can Use Offline UPI?

Any user with a bank account linked to their mobile number and UPI can use the *99# service. It is especially helpful for people using feature phones and users in rural or remote areas where internet connectivity is unreliable.

However, the service usually supports smaller transaction values, with a daily limit generally capped at Rs 5,000.

Benefits During Emergencies

Offline UPI is particularly useful during emergencies such as floods, cyclones, or power outages, when internet services may be disrupted. Through this service, essential payments like buying groceries, medicines, or transport fares can still be made digitally.

Limitations to Keep in Mind

While useful, offline UPI has limitations. The interface is text-based and slower compared to app-based UPI. Also, not all banks offer the same level of support, and transaction success depends on basic mobile network availability.

As India pushes towards cashless transactions, offline UPI acts as a reliable backup option. It ensures that digital payments are accessible even without internet connectivity, helping users make payments during emergency situations.