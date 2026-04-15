How to use whatsApp on two phones with same number? A step-by-step guide

How to use whatsApp on two phones: Using the same WhatsApp account on two phones is now easily possible with the app’s Companion Mode feature. This is especially useful if you carry both a personal and a work phone, or simply want access across devices. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to set up your WhatsApp on two phones:

Companion Mode allows you to link a second smartphone to your primary WhatsApp account. Once connected, your chats sync across both devices, and you can send and receive messages independently without needing your main phone to stay online all the time.

Step-by-step guide to use WhatsApp on two phones

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Step 1: Install WhatsApp on your second phone

Download and install the latest version of WhatsApp from the Play Store or App Store on your second device.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp on the second phone

Instead of entering your phone number, tap on the three-dot menu (Android) or look for the “Link a device” option on the screen.

Step 3: Choose ‘Link as Companion Device’

Select the option that allows you to link the phone as a companion device. A QR code will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Open WhatsApp on your primary phone

On your main device, open WhatsApp, tap the three-dot menu, and select Linked Devices.

Step 5: Scan the QR code

Tap “Link a device” and scan the QR code displayed on your second phone.

Step 6: Wait for syncing to complete

Your chats will begin syncing automatically. Within a few moments, your WhatsApp account will be active on both phones.

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Things to keep in mind

You can link up to four additional devices to one account.

End-to-end encryption remains intact for all chats.

Some features, like live location sharing, may have limited functionality on companion devices.

With multi-device support, WhatsApp has become more flexible for modern users. Whether for work, travel, or convenience, using one account across multiple phones is now simple and secure.