How To Use WhatsApp Web: Features And Setup Explained

New Delhi: WhatsApp has quickly become one of the world’s most popular messaging apps. It lets people send texts, voice notes, photos, videos, and documents easily. The app keeps your conversations secure with a simple design and strong privacy features like end-to-end encryption.//

What is WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp Web is the desktop version of the WhatsApp mobile app that works through your web browser. It lets you send and receive messages on your computer while staying synced with your phone. Just like the mobile app, all your chats on WhatsApp Web are protected with end-to-end encryption, keeping your conversations safe and private.//

Features of WhatsApp Web

- Send and receive unlimited texts, photos, videos, voice messages, and documents

- Supports group chats like the mobile app

- Syncs contacts and chat history from your phone

- Get real-time message notifications on your desktop

- End-to-end encrypted for secure communication

- Mute chats and archive conversations for better organization

Limitations of WhatsApp Web

- Voice and video calls are not supported (use the desktop app instead)

- Your phone must stay connected to the internet for WhatsApp Web to work

How to Use WhatsApp Web with Your Phone?

- Go to web.whatsapp.com on your computer — a QR code will appear on the screen.

- Open WhatsApp on your phone.

On Android: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select Linked Devices.

On iPhone: Go to Settings and tap Linked Devices.

- Tap Link a Device.

- Point your phone’s camera at the QR code on your computer screen to scan it.

- Once scanned, your WhatsApp chats will appear on the computer — and you’re good to go!//

How to Log Out from WhatsApp Web on Linked Devices

- Open WhatsApp on your phone.

- Go to Linked Devices:

On Android: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select Linked Devices.

On iPhone: Open Settings and tap Linked Devices.

- You’ll see a list of all devices connected to your WhatsApp.

- Tap on the device you want to remove.

- Select Log Out or Remove Device, then confirm — and it’s done.