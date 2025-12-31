Advertisement
NewsTechnologyHow Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr? Check List Of Trains Offering Free Internet Service
WI-FI SERVICE

How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr? Check List Of Trains Offering Free Internet Service

Train Wi-Fi does not come from satellites directly to passengers’ phones. Instead, trains are fitted with special routers and antennas on the roof.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr? Check List Of Trains Offering Free Internet ServiceRepresentative Image

With more people relying on the internet while travelling, Wi-Fi on trains has become an important facility for passengers. Many wonder how internet works on a moving train and whether high speed—sometimes above 100 kmph affects the connection. Here’s a simple explanation of how train Wi-Fi works and which trains currently offer this service. 

How Train Wi-Fi Works?

Train Wi-Fi does not come from satellites directly to passengers’ phones. Instead, trains are fitted with special routers and antennas on the roof. These antennas connect to nearby mobile towers using 4G or 5G networks, just like a mobile phone does.

Inside the train, this signal is distributed to passengers through internal Wi-Fi routers installed in coaches. The system automatically switches between mobile towers as the train moves, ensuring continuous internet access. This process is known as “handover” and happens within seconds. 

Does Internet Stop at High Speeds?

Even at speeds of 100–130 kmph, Wi-Fi generally continues to work. Modern mobile networks are designed to support fast-moving users, such as those in trains or cars. However, brief slowdowns or disconnections can happen while passing through tunnels, remote areas, forests, or regions with weak network coverage.

Internet speed may also reduce when many passengers are connected at the same time, especially during peak travel hours. 

(Also Read: New Year’s Eve Tech Tip: How You Place Your Smartphone On Table Can Improve Privacy, Focus, Battery, And Mental Peace-Explained)

Which Trains Offer Wi-Fi in India?

Indian Railways provides Wi-Fi services under the RailWire program, operated by RailTel. Free Wi-Fi is available at over 6,000 railway stations across the country.
Some premium trains and routes also offer onboard Wi-Fi, including:

  • Vande Bharat Express
  • Shatabdi Express
  • Rajdhani Express
  • Gatimaan Express
  • Selected Tejas Express routes

Future of Train Connectivity

Indian Railways is working to expand onboard Wi-Fi and improve signal strength using advanced LTE and upcoming 5G technologies. The goal is to offer smoother internet access for work, entertainment, and communication during long journeys.

