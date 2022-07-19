NewsTechnology
PC and printer major HP on Monday launched new Pavilion series laptops that are equipped with 12th gen Intel H Core processors for seamless work and learning experiences.

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Monday launched new Pavilion series laptops that are equipped with 12th gen Intel H Core processors for seamless work and learning experiences. The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop starts from Rs 78,999 while the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is available from Rs 76,999, in colors like Space Blue, Natural Silver, and Pale Rose Gold."We built the thinnest laptop, HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch, to cater to the hybrid lifestyle based on deep consumer insights. This PC and the Pavilion x360 14-inch devices are intended to offer exceptional experiences, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

The Pavilion Plus (14-inch) laptop is the thinnest Pavilion device ever at 16.5mm in an all-metal chassis. The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is HP's first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door to provide enhanced privacy and security in today's hybrid world. (Also Read: Delhi Court extends 4 days remand of ex NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna)

Both the devices come equipped with HP Command Center, Performance Mode, and Balanced Mode. The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch is a lightweight device equipped with 12th gen Intel Core H-series processors with H-45 Watt. The all-new HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop weighs just around 1.41 Kg. (Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: 18-months DA arrears issue likely to be taken up soon)

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop comes with two fans and two heat pipes to dramatically improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming, or multitasking. The 'EyeSafe Certified Display; feature offers an always-on blue light filter for a comfortable viewing experience, built right into the display with no need to adjust settings, said the company.
 

