Huge Discount On iPad Air M3, iPad 11 In India: Check How To Avail Offers On Both Devices

New Delhi: Apple's latest set of iPads is now available at a discounted price in India. The iPad Air M3 is currently selling at Rs 55,999 while the iPad 11 is available at Rs 31,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon. This is one of the best deals available right now for people who have been waiting to get Apple's latest set of iPads without going over the budget.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPad Air M3 and iPad 11 deal.

iPad Air M3 now available at a lower price

The iPad Air M3 is currently available at Rs 55,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon. This is less than its launch price of Rs 59,900. These platforms are offering a flat discount of Rs 3,901 on the iPad Air M3. Additionally, there will be an extra discount of Rs 3,000 on the ICICI, Kotak and Axis cards which will effectively reduce the price to Rs 52,999. So, the overall discount is Rs 6,000. The pricing listed is for the Wi-Fi-enabled 128GB storage model.

iPad 11 available at a lower price

The iPad 11 which was launched in India at Rs 34,900 is now available at Rs 31,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon. This offer gives a flat discount of Rs 2,901 on the iPad 11. Additionally, there will be an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on the ICICI, Kotak and Axis cards which will effectively reduce the price to Rs 29,999. So, people will get almost a Rs 5,000 discount on the iPad 11.

Specifications of iPad Air M3

Apple's M3 chip offers nearly twice as fast as the M1 and significantly faster than the A14 Bionic iPads. This makes iPad Air M3 ideal for tasks like video editing, content creation and advanced gaming.

The iPad Air M3 retains the display experience of the M2 model and its sleek, lightweight design with Touch ID embedded in the power button. The iPad Air skips on Face ID feature. The 11-inch version supports up to 500 nits of brightness, while the larger 13-inch model offers up to 600 nits. Both screens support True Tone and P3 Wide Colour for vibrant visuals.

On the camera side, the front camera is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that supports Center Stage. The rear camera is 12MP and can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.