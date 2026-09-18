/Huge queues form at Apple stores as iPhone 18 series goes on sale nationwide

New Delhi: As the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India, Apple Stores across the country witnessed a rush of customers early Friday. Buyers gathered in large numbers at Apple Stores, located in Select Citywalk Mall, Delhi, to purchase the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Huge crowds also gathered outside the store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, while customers queued up outside the Apple Store in Bengaluru to purchase the newly launched iPhones. In Bengaluru, Rahul said he had arrived at around 5 am and found people from Haryana, Delhi and Mumbai waiting in the queue.
"I've been here since around five o'clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I've been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I've been continuously buying iPhones... I'm expecting a phone. But it's like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone,” he said.
In Mumbai, customer Hitesh Patel said he had travelled from Nashik and had been queuing since 10 pm the previous night.
"I came here from Nashik. We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered. I change it (mobile) every year. Right now, I have a 17 Pro Max, and now I am going to have a 18 Pro Max."
Another customer said, "We have been standing here the whole night. We are very excited. Despite the fact that we don't have a barcode, we are still standing in line..."
A customer, Ajay, said, "I've come for the 18 Pro Max 1TB. I’ve already pre-booked it; I’m just waiting here. There’s quite a crowd. But I want to be the first to get it... Right now, I’m using the 17 Pro; let’s see what features they’ve introduced in the 18 Pro."
Another customer, Suraj Chauhan, said, "I have a channel on YouTube in the name of Suraj Chauhan. I do tech reviews,s and I have a lot of interest in phones. I bought the 17 Pro, like last time, so this time I have come to buy the 18 Pro Max. Many people are waiting for that, so I am also waiting... The camera and the quality need to be improved."
In Noida, customers thronged the Apple Store at DLF Mall as the official sale of the new iPhone models began. A buyer who travelled from Punjab said he had been waiting in the queue since 6 am and managed to get the first iPhone 18 Pro Max after making the earliest booking.
He said, "I bought two iPhone 18 Pro Max. I came from Punjab and have been standing in the queue since 6 AM. Mine was the very first booking; I am the first one who has got the phone..."
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India, with sales beginning on Friday. The latest Pro models can be purchased through Apple’s online store and six retail outlets across the country.
On launch day, the physical Apple Stores are opening early at 8 am and will remain open until 10 pm, allowing customers to purchase the new iPhones from the morning itself.
(With ANI inputs)
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