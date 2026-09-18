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Huge queues form at Apple stores as iPhone 18 series goes on sale nationwide

In Noida, customers thronged the Apple Store at DLF Mall as the official sale of the new iPhone models began.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Huge queues form at Apple stores as iPhone 18 series goes on sale nationwide
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Huge queues form at Apple stores as iPhone 18 series goes on sale nationwide
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