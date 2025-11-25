Advertisement
HyperOS 3 Update To Roll Out For Xiaomi 14 Ultra Users In November; Check Expected Features And What You Should Do Before Updating

HyperOS 3 Features: Along with the latest security patches, HyperOS 3 will bring enhanced privacy-focused tools and new AI-driven features to further improve the overall user experience on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
HyperOS 3 Update To Roll Out For Xiaomi 14 Ultra Users In November; Check Expected Features And What You Should Do Before Updating Image Credit: mi.com (Official Website)

HyperOS 3 Features: Xiaomi 14 Ultra users globally are expected to receive the HyperOS 3 update soon. According to data spotted on Xiaomi’s test servers by Xiaomitime, the software is now finalised and ready for rollout. The update is expected to roll out later in November and will be based on Android 16. Notably, Xiaomi 14 Ultra users in China have already received the update.

The global version of HyperOS 3 carries the build number OS3.0.3.0.WNAMIXM. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, codenamed “Aurora,” is currently marked as “ready for stable rollout” on Xiaomi’s servers. On the other hand, the Chinese version of HyperOS 3 was released with build number OS3.0.4.0.WNACNXM, while the global build will arrive as OS3.0.3.0.WNACNXM.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Features (Expected)

Xiaomi is expected to roll out the HyperOS 3 update for global Xiaomi 14 Ultra users by the end of November. Based on Android 16, the update is likely to introduce a refreshed interface with subtle design changes and new animations.

It will also include extensive system optimisations aimed at reducing stuttering and improving battery performance, even on flagship hardware. Along with the latest security patches, HyperOS 3 will bring enhanced privacy-focused tools and new AI-driven features to further improve the overall user experience on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3: What Should You Do Before Updating?

Step 1: Check for the HyperOS 3 update in the Settings menu under System update

Step 2: Back up all important data before starting the update process

Step 3: Install the update only when your phone has enough battery or is plugged in

Step 4: Use a stable Wi-Fi connection while downloading and installing the update

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

