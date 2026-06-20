/I have an iPhone 12. How much exchange price will I get on buying iPhone 17? Here's the breakdown

iPhone 12 exchange price: If you own an iPhone 12 and are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17 in India this year, the first question is likely about the exchange value. With Apple, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retailers offering trade-in programmes in 2026, the answer depends largely on your phone's condition, storage variant, and where you choose to buy. For buyers looking to reduce the cost of a new iPhone 17, understanding the iPhone 12 exchange value can make a noticeable difference to the final bill.
iPhone 12 exchange price: What Apple offers
Apple's Trade In programme lets customers exchange an eligible smartphone and receive instant credit towards a new iPhone purchase. The company says the final value depends on the device model, age, and condition after inspection.
While Apple does not publicly list exact values for every older model until a device is evaluated, recent trade-in data and customer reports suggest that a standard iPhone 12 in good working condition typically attracts an exchange value of around Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 in India.
Where you buy can change the deal
The exchange amount is often only part of the story. Retailers such as Flipkart, offline stores, and Apple-authorised stores frequently add exchange bonuses during promotional sales.
You could receive the following values depending on your phone's condition:
That means an iPhone 12 owner could potentially reduce the effective cost of an iPhone 17 by more than Rs 20,000 when exchange bonuses are included.
What affects your iPhone 12 exchange value?
Several factors determine the final value of your iPhone:
Apple notes that devices are inspected before the final trade-in value is confirmed, and a revised amount may be offered if the condition differs from the description provided during the exchange process.
Should iPhone 12 users upgrade?
For many users, the iPhone 12 remains a capable smartphone. However, those looking for longer software support, improved cameras, better battery life, and newer AI-powered features may find the iPhone 17 a worthwhile upgrade.
iPhone 12 exchange price: Important points to remember
For most Indian buyers, an iPhone 12 in good condition can still deliver a meaningful discount on a new iPhone 17. Before placing an order, compare exchange offers across platforms, as retailer bonuses can sometimes provide a better overall deal.
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