/I have an iPhone 12. How much exchange price will I get on buying iPhone 17? Here's the breakdown

iPhone 12 exchange price: If you own an iPhone 12 and are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17 in India this year, the first question is likely about the exchange value. With Apple, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retailers offering trade-in programmes in 2026, the answer depends largely on your phone's condition, storage variant, and where you choose to buy. For buyers looking to reduce the cost of a new iPhone 17, understanding the iPhone 12 exchange value can make a noticeable difference to the final bill.