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I have an iPhone 12. How much exchange price will I get on buying iPhone 17? Here's the breakdown

iPhone 12 exchange price: A standard iPhone 12 in good working condition typically gets an exchange value of around Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 in India.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
I have an iPhone 12. How much exchange price will I get on buying iPhone 17? Here's the breakdown
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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