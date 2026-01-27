IMEC goes digital: US, UAE bet on AI and smart infrastructure to power global trade

Washington: The US and the UAE have reaffirmed support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor while deepening cooperation on trade, investment, and artificial intelligence at their latest Economic Policy Dialogue held in Abu Dhabi early this month. The two sides said the corridor, known as IMEC, is a priority for boosting regional connectivity, with a focus on expanding port and rail capacity linking India to Europe through the Middle East.

The eleventh U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue took place on January 15 and was co-chaired by UAE Minister of State Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.

Officials stressed the strategic importance of bilateral trade and investment. They noted that the UAE is the largest U.S. trade partner in the Gulf region, a position it has held for nearly two decades. The US maintains a significant trade surplus with the UAE.

Both sides said open markets and clear regulatory pathways have helped make trade and investment more productive for both economies. They highlighted growing cooperation in critical minerals, advanced technology, energy, manufacturing, and life sciences.

The delegations reiterated the UAE’s commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade. The pledge reinforces the UAE’s position as America’s largest regional economic partner. Al Hajeri highlighted the scale of economic ties. He said the total non-oil trade between the two countries surpassed $38 billion in 2024. Preliminary data for 2025 showed bilateral non-oil trade of $19.3 billion in the first half of the year. That reflected year-on-year growth of 3.4 per cent and supported U.S. industries such as energy, aviation, and technology.

Helberg emphasised the need to strengthen economic security and secure trusted supply chains. He highlighted shared interests in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, energy abundance, and digital infrastructure. He said these areas can strengthen alignment between the economy and national security. The delegations agreed to explore areas of cooperation among I2U2 countries. These include energy security, critical minerals, and water security.