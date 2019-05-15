close

Whatsapp

Immediately update your WhatsApp as bug installs spyware – Here's how to upgrade

Immediately update your WhatsApp as bug installs spyware – Here&#039;s how to upgrade

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has been recently hit by bugs that installs spyware on the urged on users' phone, thereby increasing the vulnerability of billions of users.

Following the malicious spyware attack, Facebook-owned company has urged its 1.5 billion global users to upgrade to the latest version of  WhatsApp.

Here's what Android users can do

Open Google Play Store

Now hit the menu icon on the upper right corner

Select “My Apps & Games”

Now select “Update.”

You can also scroll below to see if there has been an auto update already

Incase, you still don't find your upgrade, you will simply have to uninstall the app and then re-install the latest version of WhatsApp.

Here's what iOS can do

Open the App Store

Now tap the Updates icon.

Now refresh your app updates

You can also choose Update All option

All your pending apps will thus be Updated

WhatsApp, has however not disclosed the number of people that may have been affected by the spyware attack. In India there are over 200 million WhatsApp users.

