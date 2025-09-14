Income Tax ITR Filing Due Date Extension: With the deadline to file income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2024-25 just hours away, many taxpayers are facing glitches on e-filing platforms, making the last-minute process more stressful. Some taxpayers reported trouble in downloading the form 26AS while others stated that the website was taking too long to respond on any command.

To avoid these problems, the Income Tax Department has advised to check the computer system and browser settings before filing. To recall, the deadline to file the ITR is September 15. Hence, a large number of people are operating the website to file the ITR.

Income Tax ITR Filing: Government Recommends Specific Browsers

Taxpayers are recommended to use updated browsers like Microsoft Edge (version 88 or above), Google Chrome (88+), Mozilla Firefox (86+), or Opera (66+). The department also suggests filing on operating systems such as Windows 7 or later, Linux, or Mac OS. Using the right system can help ensure a smoother filing experience and prevent unnecessary delays.

Income Tax ITR Filing Due Date Extension: Penalty

Under Section 234F, taxpayers filing returns late face a penalty. If the annual income is above Rs 5 lakh, the fine is Rs 5,000. For those earning below Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is reduced to Rs 1,000, making timely filing important to avoid extra costs. Adding further, the Income Tax Department charges 1% monthly interest on any unpaid tax, calculated on a part-month basis. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Biggest Discount On Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 16 Pro Max Announced; Check Price)

Income Tax ITR Filing: How Taxpayers Can Avoid Last-Minute Technical Glitches

Step 1: Submit your ITR well before the deadline to avoid portal slowdowns and last-minute glitches.

Step 2: Import pre-filled fields on the e-filing portal to save time and reduce mistakes; always review entries.

Step 3: E-verify instantly with Aadhaar OTP for faster authentication and processing.

With the deadline approaching, experts advise taxpayers to ensure system compatibility, keep documents ready, and file returns on time to avoid penalties.