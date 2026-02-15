India AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi traffic updates, metro and railway advisory, digiYatra entry and UPI payments explained

India AI Impact Summit 2026: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting major restrictions and diversions. The five-day international event will take place from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, which will focus on three main themes: People, Planet, and Progress.

The summit is expected to attract global attention, with participation from heads of state, government ministers, senior delegates, and leaders of major international organisations. Top technology executives attending include Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Bill Gates, Brad Smith, Cristiano Amon, Julie Sweet, Salil Parekh, Dario Amodei, and Alexandr Wang. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

The high-profile event will bring together leaders and experts from around 45 countries, prompting major traffic restrictions across Delhi. Roads, railways, airport routes, and metro services are expected to be affected. The Delhi Police have announced comprehensive arrangements to ensure public safety and smooth traffic during the summit.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Roads to be avoided

The Delhi Police has announced that traffic restrictions will affect several major roads, including Mathura Road from Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road Flyover, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Janpath, Teen Murti Marg, Prithviraj Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Satya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, C-Hexagon, Ashoka Road, Firoze Shah Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Shanti Path, and the Ring Road between Brar Square and AIIMS. Other affected routes include Africa Avenue from Bhikaji Cama Place to Yashwant Place, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, Central Spine Road, Kautilya Marg, Sikander Road, Northern Access Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Purana Quila Road, Tilka Marg, Nila Gumbad, Cariappa Marg up to Kirby Place, Safdarjung Road, Kartavya Path, Outer Circle CP, Rafi Marg, Dwarka Link Road, Aurobindo Marg from AIIMS U-turn to Aurobindo Marg, Sansad Marg, Thimayya Road, Tughlak Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ulaan Batar Marg, AFS Palam Road, as well as NH-48 from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan, and Panchkuian Road, Parade Road, Hoshiyar Singh Marg, San Martin Marg, and Nyaya Marg.

In view of AI Impact Summit-2026 to be held from 16 Feb, 2026 to 20 Feb, 2026, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi.



India AI Impact Summit 2026: Traffic routes to major Delhi Railway stations

For New Delhi Railway Station, the route passes through ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, DB Gupta Road, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, Raj Ghat, U-turn, Vande Mataram Marg, Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle, and Connaught Place.

For Old Delhi Railway Station, the path goes via ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road, Hanuman Mandir, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, Raj Ghat, Hanuman Mandir, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Vande Mataram Marg, Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Rani Jhansi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Flyover, Boulevard Road, and Lothian Marg. For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the route covers AIIMS, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road, Raj Ghat, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Mathura Road.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Metro services

Officials recommend using the Delhi Metro, which will run normally during the summit. The closest station to the venue is Pragati Maidan Gate 10, offering convenient access for attendees. For those traveling by car, designated parking is available at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with shuttle services to transport attendees to the summit venue.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Seamless Payments via DigiYatra and UPI

The summit has partnered with DigiYatra to provide digital access, allowing registered visitors to enter the Expo and Mandapam using the platform. Adding further, the UPI is connecting with international credit card networks to make payments easier for foreign delegates. However, the transactions via UPI will be supported by international credit cards, letting visitors pay smoothly at merchants in India without needing a local bank account.