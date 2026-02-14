India AI Impact Summit 2026: Google, Nvidia, and Anthropic CEOs to Join; How to make registration; Check dates, venue, timings, fees, and event timeline

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Registration: New Delhi is set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 next week, marking the first time a global AI summit of this scale is being held in the Global South. The mega-event is scheduled from February 16 to 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The five-day event is among the largest global gatherings on artificial intelligence, bringing world leaders, top tech CEOs and thousands of delegates to the capital amid unprecedented security and logistical arrangements.

According to the official details, the AI India Impact summit will see participation from 15 to 20 heads of government, over 50 ministers, and more than 40 Indian and international CEOs. With over 700 sessions planned, discussions will span AI safety, governance, ethical deployment, data protection, and India’s roadmap for sovereign AI.



With 1.5 lakh registrations, including 10,000 foreign delegates from over 30 countries, the summit ranks among the largest international events Delhi has hosted in recent years. In this article, we will guide you through the registration process, event timings, and other key details.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: How to make the registration

Step 1: Go to the summit’s official website to begin the registration process.

Step 2: Submit your personal and professional information in the online registration form.

Step 3: If you want to showcase products or solutions, enrol through the dedicated Impact Expo registration portal.

Step 4: Journalists and media professionals must apply separately via the official media accreditation platform.

Step 5: Submit the form and wait for confirmation via email with further event details and entry guidelines.

The entry to the venue will be allowed only through QR-code passes. A dedicated AI Impact Summit Cell has been created to manage coordination, intelligence sharing, and real-time response. Ambulances will be stationed along VVIP routes as a precaution.

The IT Ministry has also confirmed that the summit will be completely plastic-free and paperless. Registration will be digital, signage will be eco-friendly, food waste will be composted, surplus food will be distributed through NGOs, and special accessibility support will be provided for attendees. (Also Read: India AI Impact Summit 2026: What are seven Chakras that will shape ‘future of global AI’)

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Dates, venue, fees and timings

The summit will be held from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. According to the organisers, sessions will take place each day from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The registration for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is completely free of charge. Interested participants can sign up through the official website by submitting their details and completing the online registration process.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Top tech giants to participate

Several top global technology leaders are expected to attend the summit, highlighting its importance as a major global AI platform. These include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, Microsoft’s Brad Smith, Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang, and Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon. (Also Read: AI Impact Summit 2026: 100 Countries, 15 Heads of State, 100+ CEOs to attend; Top global leaders, Check Delhi hotel rates)

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Event Timeline

February 16

The summit will begin with keynote addresses, expert roundtables, and policy-focused panel discussions. The India AI Expo will also be officially inaugurated on the same day.

February 17

Sector-specific discussions will take centre stage, along with the launch of Knowledge Compendiums covering AI in health, education, energy, agriculture, gender empowerment, and disabilities.

February 18

A dedicated Research Symposium will be held, where academics and think tanks will present cutting-edge research findings and policy insights.

February 19

The formal opening ceremony will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a high-level CEO roundtable on responsible AI and investment pathways.

February 20

GPAI Council meetings will review progress and conclude with the adoption of a Leaders’ Declaration.