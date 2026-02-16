India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off today; PM Modi hails it as testament to youth power

New Delhi: The much anticipated India-AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off on Monday. The Summit will see world's top tech leaders in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed immense pride as global leaders, innovators, and experts gather in India for the India AI Impact Summit.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, being convened between February 16-20, is the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

Highlighting the event as a landmark moment, the Prime Minister noted that the summit is a clear reflection of the immense potential held by India’s youth and the nation's rising stature in the global technology landscape.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress," PM Modi has tweeted.

Bringing the world together to discuss AI!



Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2026

The PM said, AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven.

"Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," he wrote on X.

Over 100 countries are engaging through the Seven Chakra or Working Groups, reflecting broad global participation in shaping responsible and inclusive AI.

The Summit is also anchored in three Sutras: People, Planet and Progress which define the core principles for global cooperation on AI.

Modi is set to inaugurate the Global AI Impact Expo --a parallel event -- at 5pm today. The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.