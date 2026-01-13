Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006241https://zeenews.india.com/technology/india-ai-impact-summit-2026-to-spotlight-ai-solutions-transforming-education-healthcare-and-governance-experts-3006241.html
NewsTechnologyIndia AI Impact Summit 2026 To Spotlight AI Solutions Transforming Education, Healthcare, And Governance: Experts
TECHNOLOGY

India AI Impact Summit 2026 To Spotlight AI Solutions Transforming Education, Healthcare, And Governance: Experts

AI Impact Summit 2026: Last week, PM Modi urged startups to leverage AI for societal good. Experts assured that IndiaAI is working towards open, secure and inclusive platforms that enable participation from individuals, small teams and public sector organisations.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India AI Impact Summit 2026 To Spotlight AI Solutions Transforming Education, Healthcare, And Governance: Experts File Photo

AI Impact Summit 2026: The upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ will position the country as a landmark global destination that will shape the future of responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI), experts have said. According to an IT Ministry statement on Tuesday, the 38th episode of ‘Digital India Ask Our Experts’ highlighted the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ in the national capital from February 16-20.

Experts explained how the Summit is built around the three guiding pillars or ‘Sutras’ of People, Planet and Progress, with focused working groups or ‘Chakras’. The discussions and outcomes from these groups are expected to influence AI policy, skilling strategies and implementation across India and the Global South, said the ministry.

They also highlighted opportunities for youth, startups, women innovators and learners from Tier-2 and 3 cities, including AI and Data Labs, global challenges, pitch fests and the ‘YUVAI Global Youth Challenge’. “Viewers were informed about the ‘India AI Impact Expo 2026’, to be held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16–20, which will demonstrate how AI solutions are transforming sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture and governance,” the ministry statement said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It further stated that citizens raised questions on AI infrastructure, open data access, healthcare datasets, startup participation, governance, inclusion of non-tech users, and online participation. Experts assured that IndiaAI is working towards open, secure and inclusive platforms that enable participation from individuals, small teams and public sector organisations.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged startups to leverage AI for societal good. Chairing a roundtable with Indian AI startups at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister urged making AI affordable, inclusive, and transparent.

Calling his interaction with the youngsters “memorable and insightful”, he urged them to use AI for the betterment of society. PM Modi also lauded the AI-based startups for working in myriad fields ranging from e-commerce to material research to healthcare.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos