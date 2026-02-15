India AI Impact Summit 2026: US tech giants, UN Chiefs, French and Brazilian Presidents to attend global AI talks in New Delhi

India AI Impact Summit 2026: New Delhi is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together world leaders, technology executives and policymakers to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. The event is being described as the first major international AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Several heads of state and government are expected to participate. French President Emmanuel Macron will attend during his fourth visit to India and will also take part in the joint inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 in Mumbai. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit with a large business delegation.

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are also scheduled to attend. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will join ministerial delegations from more than 45 countries.

Other expected leaders are representatives from Bhutan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, the Netherlands and several other nations.

Strong industry participation

The summit will also see major participation from global technology companies. A large US delegation organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and the US-India Business Council will include more than 120 senior executives from over 100 companies. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam will co-lead the industry delegation.

White House adviser Michael Kratsios will head the official US government delegation. Executives from companies such as Microsoft are also expected to take part.

Focus on India’s AI Vision

At the summit, India will present its IndiaAI Mission, including 12 indigenous foundation models developed by domestic startups and research institutions. These models are trained on Indian datasets and support 22 official languages.

The event will also feature the AI Impact Expo, covering 70,000 square metres, showcasing applications in areas such as agriculture, education and healthcare.

With a fast-growing digital economy and a large internet user base, India aims to position itself as a key player in shaping responsible and inclusive AI development globally.