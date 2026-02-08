India AI Impact Summit 2026: What are seven Chakras that will shape ‘future of global AI’

India AI Impact Summit 2026: India is set to host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, marking the first-ever global AI summit to be held in the Global South. The event aims to move beyond discussion and focus on real, measurable outcomes of artificial intelligence across economies and societies. Aligned with the vision of Welfare for All, Happiness of All and the global principle of AI for Humanity, the Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from over 100 countries.

Three Sutras for the Summit: The Summit is built around three foundational pillars, known as Sutras–People, Planet, and Progress. These principles guide global cooperation on AI by promoting human-centric systems, environmentally sustainable technologies, and inclusive economic growth. Together, they form the ethical and developmental backbone of the Summit’s discussions and outcomes.

Seven Chakras

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the major part of the Summit are seven Chakras, or thematic working groups, designed to translate the Sutras into practical policy and real-world applications. These Chakras focus on different areas where AI can create meaningful impact and encourage multilateral collaboration.

1. Human capital: Advancing equitable skilling and inclusive workforce transitions for an AI-enabled future of work.

2. Inclusion for social empowerment: Advancing AI systems that are inclusive by design, empowering diverse communities, and ensuring equitable representation.

3. Safe and trusted AI: Building globally trusted AI systems anchored in transparency, accountability, and shared safeguards for innovation.

4. Science: Harnessing AI to accelerate frontier science, foster scientific collaboration, and translate breakthroughs into shared global progress.

5. Resilience, innovation, and efficiency: Driving sustainable, resource-efficient AI systems that strengthen climate resilience and sustainability.

6. Democratising AI resources: Promoting equitable access to foundational AI resources for inclusive innovation and sustainable development worldwide.

7. AI for economic development & social good: Leveraging AI to enhance productivity, innovation, and inclusive development across economies and societies.

(Also Read: AI Impact Summit 2026: 100 Countries, 15 Heads of State, 100+ CEOs to attend; Top global leaders, Check Delhi hotel rates)

Global participation

The Summit is expected to see participation from 15–20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers, and more than 40 global and Indian CEOs. Through its seven Chakras, India aims to shape global AI norms while addressing local challenges. The outcomes are expected to guide policymakers, investors, and industry leaders in building a responsible and inclusive AI future.