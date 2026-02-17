India AI Summit 2026 Day 2: Microsoft founder Bill Gates to attend global event, Gates foundation clarifies after name dropped amid Epstein files backlash

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft founder Bill Gates will attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Gates Foundation confirmed, dismissing media reports that claimed he would not be present amid the Epstein files backlash. The clarification came after confusion arose when his name was briefly dropped from the list of key participants for the summit. Gates continues to be listed among the key participants, alongside top technology leaders such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

