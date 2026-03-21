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NewsTechnologyIndia Electronics Expo 2026 begins on March 23 in Delhi amid export boom
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India Electronics Expo 2026 begins on March 23 in Delhi amid export boom

India’s electronics hardware exports rose by 32.47 percent year-on-year to reach $38.58 billion in 2024–25.

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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India Electronics Expo 2026 begins on March 23 in Delhi amid export boomBharat Mandapam

New Delhi: India Electronics Expo 2026 is set to begin on March 23, 2026, in New Delhi, bringing together global technology leaders, startups, and industry experts under one roof. The three-day event will take place at Bharat Mandapam and will run until March 25. This marks the 11th edition of the India Electronics Expo.

The expo is being held alongside the 26th edition of Indiasoft 2026, making it one of the largest technology gatherings in the country. Both events are organised by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This year's edition comes at a time when India's technology sector is seeing strong growth. According to an ESC report cited by IANS, India’s electronics hardware exports rose by 32.47 percent year-on-year to reach $38.58 billion in 2024–25."

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The report added that exports stood at $29.12 billion in 2023–24. The sharp growth has been driven largely by telecom equipment, particularly smartphones, whose exports alone increased to an estimated $24.14 billion in 2024–25, up from $15.57 billion in the previous year.

According to IANS, ESC Executive Director Gurmeet Singh said the momentum in hardware exports has been “remarkable,” with telecom equipment, led by smartphones, acting as the key growth driver.

Speaking about the event, Singh said, this edition is likely to see record international participation, expecting more than 700 foreign delegates from over 70 countries. These include key markets such as the US, UK, Europe, and emerging regions in Africa and Latin America.

The event is being held under the broader theme of “Bharat Tech”, which aims to bring together innovation, investment, and collaboration across the IT and electronics sectors.

On the domestic front, the event will host around 1,500 Indian companies and over 500 startups. In total, nearly 50,000 business visitors are expected to attend.

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