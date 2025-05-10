Advertisement
INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT

India-Pakistan Conflict: iPhone And Android Users Turn On THIS Setting To Get Govt Alerts In Emergency

India-Pakistan Conflict: Tensions spiked further with reports of drone sightings at 26 locations — from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south — spanning both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC).  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan Conflict: iPhone And Android Users Turn On THIS Setting To Get Govt Alerts In Emergency Image Credit: Freepik

iPhone And Android Government Alerts: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, staying informed about emergency situations has never been more critical. With the situation evolving rapidly, both Android and iPhone users can rely on their devices to receive official government-issued alerts in real time — offering a vital lifeline during moments of uncertainty. 

These alerts deliver crucial updates, including safety advisories, security developments, and directives from authorities that can help you respond swiftly and appropriately. Adding further, tensions spiked further with reports of drone sightings at 26 locations — from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south — spanning both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC). 

Adding to the urgency, Noida in Uttar Pradesh is now on red alert as the situation intensifies. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to activate emergency alerts on your Android and Apple's iPhone to ensure you never miss a critical government update when it matters most.

How To Enable Government Test Alerts On iPhone 

Step 1: Go to your phone's Settings.

Step 2: Tap on the Notifications option.

Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom of the menu.

Step 4: Look for the Government Alerts section.

Step 5: Enable the Test Alerts toggle to activate it. 

How To Enable Emergency Alerts On Android 

Step 1: Open your phone’s Settings.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on Safety and Emergency.

Step 3: Select Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Step 4: Turn on all available alert options to ensure you receive notifications. 

