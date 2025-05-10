India-Pakistan Tensions: Must-Have Safety Apps And Websites For Every Indian

New Delhi: Tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising steadily with recent military actions adding to growing fears across the region. In uncertain times like these, staying informed and having quick access to reliable emergency tools is crucial.

Here are some of the top safety apps and websites every Indian should know about during a national crisis. In times of crisis, staying prepared is key. Here are some must-know safety apps and websites every Indian should have handy.

Sanchar Saathi Portal

The Sanchar Saathi Portal helps users block lost or stolen phones and verify SIM cards linked to their ID. It’s a must-have to prevent fraud and protect your personal data—especially during chaotic situations.

112 India App

This government-backed app offers instant access to police, fire, ambulance, and medical services via call, SMS, or email. Linked to the national emergency helpline (112), it’s a vital app to keep on your phone at all times.

Raksha App

Available across Android and iOS platforms, the Raksha App empowers women to instantly alert trusted contacts during emergencies. It also includes GPS tracking, making it a powerful safety tool for everyday use or during national crises.

NDRF & SDRF Portals

The official websites of the National Disaster Response Force and respective State Disaster Forces provide timely updates on rescue efforts, safety advisories, and emergency measures. Bookmark these for reliable information during natural or man-made disasters.

CitizenCOP App

This app lets users report crimes, receive alerts, and access local emergency contacts. It promotes community-driven safety and is useful for staying aware of threats in your area.

Follow Verified Government Handles

Keep an eye on trusted accounts from the government and local police on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram. These are often the fastest sources of verified updates during emergencies.

Use Google Maps & Assistant for Nearby Help

Smartphone features like Google Maps and Google Assistant can help you quickly locate nearby police stations, hospitals, or shelters—crucial in urgent situations.