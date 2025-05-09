India Vs Pakistan Cyber Attack: India-Pakistan tensions have now moved into the digital space, with reports of cyberattacks linked to hackers based in Pakistan. As the situation between the two countries becomes more tense, Indian citizens, businesses, and especially important sectors like banking and finance are facing more online threats such as phishing, malware, and data breaches. After receiving an alert from CERT-In, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has issued a warning, asking market participants to stay extra cautious.

According to officials, Pakistan hackers are using platforms like WhatsApp, email, Facebook, and Telegram to distribute malware aimed at compromising sensitive information and financial data. Moreover, the Indian banks have strengthened their cybersecurity frameworks and reinforced security at branches near border regions, anticipating possible retaliatory actions.

Alarming incidents, including cyberattacks on Indian defence websites, further highlight the gravity of the threat. One such malware, identified as the "Dance of the Hillary" virus, is being circulated in the form of video files or documents. As this digital warfare intensifies, here are 5 crucial steps you must take to safeguard your personal and professional data against these evolving cyber threats.

Use Strong Passwords

Make sure your passwords are strong. Use a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. Don’t use the same password for everything. Try using a password manager to help you remember them.

Turn On Two-Step Verification (2FA)

Add an extra layer of security to your accounts by turning on 2FA. This means even if someone knows your password, they still can’t log in without a special code sent to your phone or email.

Keep Everything Updated

Update your phone, computer, apps, and antivirus software regularly. Updates fix weak spots that hackers can use to get in.

Don’t Click on Suspicious Links

If you get a strange email or message, don’t click on links or download files. Hackers often send fake emails to trick you into giving away your information.

Backup Your Important Files

Save your important files to a cloud service or an external drive. If your device gets hacked or stops working, you won’t lose your data.